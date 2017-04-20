Nite of Lite Laughter Presenting Jay Leno

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Hartford Hospital‘s 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter presents JAY LENO, coming to The Bushnell on Friday, October 13th!

Legendary comedian JAY LENO is coming to the Bushnell on Friday, October 13th for the 20th Annual NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER, with proceeds to benefit the fight against Breast Cancer through the Hartford Heathcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 28th at 10am at www.bushnell.org, by phone at 860.987.5900, or in person at The Bushnell box office, 166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford.

A very limited number of VIP ticket packages will be sold, which will include Orchestra Pit seats, a pre-show reception hosted by WRCH, and post-show photo opportunity with Jay Leno. These tickets are expected to sell-out quickly, so make sure to buy early.

WRCH will hold a special PRESALE from Monday April 24th at 10am until Thursday April 27th at 11:59pm. CLICK HERE and use presale code “laughter” to be among the first to purchase your tickets to Jay Leno!

ABOUT JAY LENO:

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist…it’s no wonder that Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.”

Jay Leno’s late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting. In addition to receiving a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, Jay Leno has received numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television. Other personal highlights include his induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Having passed the torch of Tonight Show succession to Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno has increased his customary busy schedule of comedy performances in top venues around the United States and abroad, and will join Lite 100.5 WRCH for the 20th Annual NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER on October 13th, with proceeds to benefit the fight against Breast Cancer.

ABOUT NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER

Lite 100.5 WRCH created their signature event “Nite of Lite Laughter” in 1998 as a fundraiser for Hartford Healthcare’s Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital, for breast cancer awareness and for a chance for survivors to join together and celebrate life with laughter! Over $800,000 has been donated over the first 18 years. Past stars of the event have included Dana Carvey, Jason Alexander, Joan Rivers, Howie Mandell, Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, Bob Newhart and many more.

