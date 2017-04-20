Diner Dish Goes Healthy and Comforting

It’s been cold and damp and I just don’t want to look at another healthy chicken and veggie dinner tonight, some nights just cry out for comfort food. I am trying to cut back on pizza and other traditional comfort foods and so this meatloaf recipe from pinterest on Lara at ThinspiredBlog.com has a meatloaf version full of veggies and healthy lean protein, oats and egg whites and is truly comforting!

Ingredients:

• 1/2 medium white onion, chopped finely

• 1 green bell pepper, chopped finely

• 1 large carrot, grated or chopped finely

• 1 lb extra-lean ground sirloin or turkey breast

• 8 oz tomato/spaghetti sauce

• 1/2 cup uncooked rolled oats

• 2 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 2 egg whites

• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• Splash of Worcestershire sauce

• Vegetable-oil cooking spray

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Place mixture in a loaf tin that’s been sprayed with cooking spray and bake in an oven heated to 350°F for about an hour.