Walk Brings Healing To The Opioid Crisis

April 19, 2017 11:29 AM By Joan Dylan

TriCircle, Inc. is hosting its 1st Annual “Walk the Walk for Recovery” on Saturday, May 6th, at Community Lake Park, in Wallingford, from 9 am to 4 pm.  This event will raise money and awareness to help put an end to substance abuse and to support TriCircle, Inc.’s one of a kind, long-term approach to addiction recovery.  The walk is along the popular 4-mile path at Community Lake Park.  There will several keynote speakers, opening ceremonies,  a ribbon cutting at the starting line and will offer Food Trucks, Music, Prizes, Vendors, Community Resources, Face Painting, and Boat tours by River Advocates. It’s a great way to get the awareness out into the community while you and the whole family get a nice day out walking!

To sign up and for more info www.tricircleinc.com

