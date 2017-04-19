Walk Brings Healing To The Opioid Crisis

TriCircle, Inc. is hosting its 1st Annual “Walk the Walk for Recovery” on Saturday, May 6th, at Community Lake Park, in Wallingford, from 9 am to 4 pm. This event will raise money and awareness to help put an end to substance abuse and to support TriCircle, Inc.’s one of a kind, long-term approach to addiction recovery. The walk is along the popular 4-mile path at Community Lake Park. There will several keynote speakers, opening ceremonies, a ribbon cutting at the starting line and will offer Food Trucks, Music, Prizes, Vendors, Community Resources, Face Painting, and Boat tours by River Advocates. It’s a great way to get the awareness out into the community while you and the whole family get a nice day out walking!

To sign up and for more info www.tricircleinc.com