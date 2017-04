Guitarist Henry McCullough was a member of WINGS, Paul McCartney’s bad. There was a 50-piece Orchestra assembled, George Martin was in the control room and Paul McCartney at the piano. Henry says to Paul, I don’t like the guitar solo and I want to try something. Paul McCartney says, “what do you want to play” and Henry says “I don’t know” That didn’t happen in a McCartney recording session, but this day, Paul let him do it. Tell you what happened next on today’s song Secret

Hear the story below.

Source: http://www.songfacts.com