Ryan’s Intensified Crush

It’s a crush that goes back many years. All the way back to elementary school. But nothing ever came of it even in high school. Ryan was driving through Connecticut on Wednesday night. Ryan is from New Boston, New Hampshire. Erica is from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Ryan and Erica went their separate ways after high school. Until recently neither knew the other existed. When they did reconnect and meet, Ryan said, “The feeling was like…whoooa. It was even more intense than before.”

Ryan an Erica have started to go on dates since rediscovering each other. At the time of tonight’s PillowTalk dedication, Ryan was thinking of Erica who is away on vacation in St Croix. But Erica does plan to be back on May 7th, the day before Ryan’s birthday. Coincidence? Only time will tell. In the meantime, I told Ryan not to read too much into it and see what happens. For now, just enjoy it.

Ryan was in the mood for Bob Marley music.