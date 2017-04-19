$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Ed Sheeran Pranked, Now Wears ‘Galway Grill’ Tattoo

He might as well open a restaurant. April 19, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: ed sheeran

By Robyn Collins

Grammy winner Ed Sheeran wanted a tattoo to celebrate his song, “Galway Girl.” He intended to have the title in the handwriting of the actress featured in the video, Saoirse Ronan. And he wanted her to tattoo him while they were in Glasgow for the taping.

However, Ronan decided to have a little fun at Sheeran’s expense, intentionally misspelling “Galway Girl” as “Galway Grill.”

Sheeran shared the news with a massive audience, and being good-natured, he said he was proud of her, because it’s something he, himself, might have done. Watch him discuss the prank below:

This isn’t Sheeran’s first commemorative tattoo. The singer had a lion tattooed on his chest after he played three sold-out gigs at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

The stripped version of 'Beer, boots and boobs ' is out next month

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

