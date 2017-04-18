Try It Tuesday: Peeps Flavored Oreos

Well its everyone’s favorite time of year, discounted candy time! Those precious days following the big candy holidays are where the real magic is for a lot of the grown ups. If you’re tired of eating the same old Easter candy perhaps you’d like to try a new spin on a classic.

Oreos have tried out tons of flavors so far and it seems like it was only a matter of time before they teamed up with Peeps marshmallow candies, right? Well either way we decided to give them a go on the morning show! Definitely different, and if you’re a fan of the Peeps, this is something you’re gonna want to try too!