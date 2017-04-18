$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Try It Tuesday: Peeps Flavored Oreos

April 18, 2017 6:40 AM By Leia

Well its everyone’s favorite time of year, discounted candy time! Those precious days following the big candy holidays are where the real magic is for a lot of the grown ups. If you’re tired of eating the same old Easter candy perhaps you’d like to try a new spin on a classic.

Oreos have tried out tons of flavors so far and it seems like it was only a matter of time before they teamed up with Peeps marshmallow candies, right? Well either way we decided to give them a go on the morning show! Definitely different, and if you’re a fan of the Peeps, this is something you’re gonna want to try too!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! TEN Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live