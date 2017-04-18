Tell Me Something Good April 18th, 2017

Next week is Connecticut Export Week. Exports are an important part of the state’s economy. In 2015 our exports were worth more than fifteen-point-two billion dollars!

Connecticut has a strong export business but we’re always looking for more. So Connecticut Export Week will feature lots of programs for businesses looking to start or increase selling overseas. You can find out more at CTExportWeek.com



AND

This Saturday, April 22nd, marks the 47th annual Earth Day!

Earth Day is one of the largest civic observances in the world, and right here in Connecticut, you and your family can get involved in all types of activities and program celebrating the great outdoors.

Listen to the podcast below!

Tell Me Something Good(About Connecticut)