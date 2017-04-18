$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Tell Me Something Good April 18th, 2017

April 18, 2017 10:00 AM By Mary Scanlon

Next week is Connecticut Export Week. Exports are an important part of the state’s economy. In 2015 our exports were worth more than fifteen-point-two billion dollars!
Connecticut has a strong export business but we’re always looking for more.  So Connecticut Export Week will feature lots of programs for businesses looking to start or increase selling overseas.  You can find out more at CTExportWeek.com

AND

This Saturday, April 22nd, marks the 47th annual Earth Day!
Earth Day is one of the largest civic observances in the world, and right here in Connecticut, you and your family can get involved in all types of activities and program celebrating the great outdoors.

