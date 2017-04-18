$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Our Companions Pet of the Week – Rosie!

April 18, 2017 6:10 AM By Mike Stacy

Meet Rosalie – aka Rosie! This lovable lady will be attending our Meet & Greet event this Saturday, so come on out and meet her from 10 AM – Noon at 34 Sanrico Drive, Manchester, CT. This is one super special pup who is in need of a one-of-a-kind home.  Sweet Rosie has had a tough start to life, but she doesn’t let that get her down!  She absolutely adores everyone she meets and loves to climb into your lap for snuggles and pets.  This little pit mix is great with kids, but would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home. She loves long walks, playing outside, and getting lots of attention from her people.  And of course, she absolutely lives for treats!  For more information about this sweet, special girl, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org

