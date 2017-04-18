$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Britney Spears Is Influencing One Country’s Election Process

April 18, 2017 3:04 PM By Chuck Taylor

An upcoming party election in Israel originally scheduled for July 3 will be moved to July 4 because Britney Spears will be performing a concert in Tel Aviv on the night of the third. Spears’ first-ever concert in Israel, and the final stop on her brief summer tour of Asia, before she returns to her residency in Las Vegas, will go on as planned.

Fearing the heavy traffic likely to congest that part of the city, the party’s elections committee decided to just to move the primaries. A Labor Party spokesperson told The Times of Israel that the decision would “make it easier for people to reach polling stations.”

There had also been “a difficulty in recruiting security guards” for the originally scheduled day.

