An Easy Indoor Garden In A Jar

Creators of Modern Sprout, Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr designed little hydroponic gardens inside mason jars after they first had filled their Chicago apartment with awful looking industrial equipment and thought “there has to be a better way” As Burrows put it,

“We wanted something better for ourselves, what differentiates us is we’re designing a planter as décor, not just as an appliance,” So

If you want a little green in your house but don’t have the space for an outdoor garden (or the green thumb, and you want something that looks cute, you need these mason jars in your life! They give you everything you need so it takes all of the guesswork out of it, and you end up with delicious herbs and beautiful flowers! Get planting