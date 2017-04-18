$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

An Easy Indoor Garden In A Jar

April 18, 2017 11:18 AM By Joan Dylan

Creators of Modern Sprout, Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr designed little hydroponic gardens inside mason jars after they first had  filled their Chicago apartment with awful looking industrial equipment and thought “there has to be a better way”  As Burrows put it,
“We wanted something better for ourselves, what differentiates us is we’re designing a planter as décor, not just as an appliance,” So

If you want a little green in your house but don’t have the space for an outdoor garden (or the green thumb, and you want something that looks cute, you need these mason jars in your life!  They give you everything you need so it takes all of the guesswork out of it, and you end up with delicious herbs and beautiful flowers! Get planting

