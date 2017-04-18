$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

A PillowTalk Dedication Uncovers A Great Live Version Of A ’70’s Classic

April 18, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Mario from Wethersfield called PillowTalk to get his message across to a close personal friend by the name of Jay in Glastonbury. The song by Boyz II Men says it all.

Diane in Newington called send all her love to her elderly dad, Louis in Newington. She also mentioned when she called PillowTalk how much she enjoyed the music we were playing. Her contribution to the music is a great classic song by Michael Murphy. It was a great song when it was released in the mid 1970’s with one of the most beautiful piano parts on record. Enjoy this live updated version with the story behind the song.

Wendy in West Cornwall wanted to send Best Wishes for the rest of 2017 to John in Canaan. She said, ” I’ll see you at the races. She wanted me to pick an Elton John song.

Marisol in Farmington reached out to fiance Kerwin to let him know how much she loves him and to apologize for getting upset with him from time to time. They are still hanging in there.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! TEN Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live