The Monday Night PillowTalk Dedication Montage

April 17, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Thanks to all who called to wish me Happy Birthday on Monday. There were other birthdays and anniversaries to celebrate as well. Congratulations to Kim and Peter who marked 9 years together on April 14th. Carly in Avon wanted to be among the first to wish her best friend Jill a Happy Birthday on April 19th. Delia in Wallingford doing a reciprocal dedication to her boyfriend Colin who will be leaving soon but Delia has a message for him while he is away. Songs by Janet Jackson, Dan Hill and Lonestar provided the soundtrack to their PillowTalk love messages.

You can hear all the messages straight from the heart and the PillowTalk love lines by clicking on the “Play” arrow below. You can open your heart with a dedication straight to the heart of the one you love every weeknight from 8pm – 12 midnight on PillowTalk.

