Honor Vets at Pre-Memorial Day Salute

April 17, 2017 11:00 AM By Joan Dylan

Pre-Memorial Day Salute to Airmen, Soldiers, Marines and Sailors will be offered on Monday April 24 at 7 PM in honor of Newington’s upcoming Memorial Day Parade and presented  by the public service volunteer Kiwanis Club in cooperation with the Memorial Day Parade Committee in the Great Room of the Paradise Pizza Restaurant, 10 East Street, New Britain. Everyone is invited. Admission is free. No RSVP needed. Persons wishing to have a bite or a beverage from the Paradise Restaurant’s regular-price menu should try to come early, well before the 7 PM start time. Admission is free and no reservations are necessary. 860-594-4495

 

 

