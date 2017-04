Keith Urban has had a couple of his songs cross over to Adult Hits. Kiss A Girl for one, and now he will be entering the Top 10 Mediabase list. Now his new song is heading for crossover. Blue Ain’t Your Color was written by Steven Lee Olsen, Hillary Lindsey and Clint Lagerberg.

It is from the album Ripcord, on the Capital Nashville record label. It was nominated for 2 Grammy awards and for Best Country Solo. Here is the video.