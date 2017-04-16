This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll win fun for the family including SING on Blu-Ray/DVD combo, free mini-golf at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington and Foster Grant sunglasses for everyone. Foster Grants are available in a wide range of fashionable styles at affordable prices with Max Block 100% UVA-UVB lens protection! You’ll also win a haircut from Noli Hair Salon in Rocky Hill!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win a pair of tickets to Ohana Luau Saturday, June 10th at Camp Courant in Farmington 1 to 5pm. This family fun event features a Luau Feast with Pulled Pork, Grilled Cherry-Wood Smoked Chicken and fresh Summer Salads from Pete the Butcher, live music from Radio Waves, games and fun. Tickets are $30 for Adults and $20 for kids 12 & under. The Ohana Luau is proudly sponsored by the Little Gift Shop, Main Street in Old Saybrook and Best of all, it benefits Christmas Wish CT keeping the Spirit of Christmas 365 days a year!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a delicious Italian Dinner at Bella Gio in Cheshire! Try their signature Veal stuffed with asparagus, roasted peppers and provolone in a brandy demi-glaze or Stuffed Sole with seafood stuffing and topped with lobster bisque!

You’ll also win The LEGO CITY Undercover video game available now on PlayStation 4.

You’ll also win mini golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Peep Flavored OREOs! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones The English Lady will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

PLUS the Workday Payday is Back! Listen for the first cash code at 9:05AM! Click on the image for details!

It’s going to be a great week!