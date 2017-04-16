$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

April 16, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

happy easter This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –  You’ll win fun for the family including SING on Blu-Ray/DVD combo, free mini-golf at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington and Foster Grant sunglasses for everyone.  Foster Grants are available in a wide range of fashionable styles at affordable prices with Max Block 100% UVA-UVB lens protection!  You’ll also win a haircut from Noli Hair Salon in Rocky Hill!

foster grant This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

sing This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

noli hair salon This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –  You’ll win a pair of tickets to Ohana Luau Saturday, June 10th at Camp Courant in Farmington 1 to 5pm.  This family fun event features a Luau Feast with Pulled Pork, Grilled Cherry-Wood Smoked Chicken and fresh Summer Salads from Pete the Butcher, live music from Radio Waves, games and fun.   Tickets are $30 for Adults and $20 for kids 12 & under.   The Ohana Luau is proudly sponsored by the Little Gift Shop, Main Street in Old Saybrook and Best of all, it benefits Christmas Wish CT keeping the Spirit of Christmas 365 days a year!

luau flyer 8x11 copy This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

 

 

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a delicious Italian Dinner at Bella Gio in Cheshire!  Try their signature Veal stuffed with asparagus, roasted peppers and provolone in a brandy demi-glaze or Stuffed Sole with seafood stuffing and topped with lobster bisque!

bella gio This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win The LEGO CITY Undercover video game available now on PlayStation 4.

legocity 500 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win mini golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

 

 

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Peep Flavored OREOs!  Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones The English Lady will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

PLUS the Workday Payday is Back!  Listen for the first cash code at 9:05AM!  Click on the image for details!

workday payday 625x352 ct v This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

It’s going to be a great week!

 

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 9 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live