Spotlite: CT Breast Health Initiative / RACE IN THE PARK 2017

Joyce Bray, CT Breast Health Initiative Board President and Denise Jones-Gagne, Central Region Program Coordinator, Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute discussed The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative’s impact in the quest to find a cure for breast cancer by providing grants to support education and research exclusively in Connecticut.

CT BHI’s most important fundraising event, RACE IN THE PARK 2017, is coming up on Saturday May 13th . Every year, thousands join us in New Britain’s Walnut Hill Park. It’s a family tradition, a celebration of life. • Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart will be serving as honorary co-chairs of CT BHI’s RACE IN THE PARK 2017. • People can register as individuals, create a team or make a donation and enjoy a fun day in the park! activities at this year’s RACE IN THE PARK include a 5k run, Kid’s Challenge, live music, food truck and vendors, as well as a Survivor’s Breakfast and a silent auction. There’s something for the whole family! • RACE IN THE PARK is so much more than just a race. Last year alone, over $500,000 was raised for breast cancer research during this event. • By joining The Race, pledging your support or becoming a valuable sponsor, you help raise awareness and funds to support the fight against breast cancer. For more information, visit www.ctbhi.org.

Spotlite