In case you missed it, 2 great concerts are coming in May at the Parson’s Complex in Milford.

Friday, May 5, 2017 8pm enjoy Rick Braun, Nick Colionne, Jeff Kashiwa and Will Donato.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8pm it’s the musical styling of Cheili Minucci, Nelson Rangell, Steve Oliver and Steve Cole.

Either show is $40 per person with doors opening at 7pm.

Greg had Jay Rowe in studio talking about the shows and the music programs that they benefit. Listen below on demand!

Smooth Jazz for Scholars