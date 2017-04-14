******Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt to benefit Our Companions Animal Sanctuary and Rescue Saturday. $3 per child donation. Bring your own basket. Egg Hunt Times: 11:15am for the 2 & under crowd. 12 for 3 & 4 year olds. 5 & 6 year olds at 12:45 and 7-9 at 1:15. The day ends at 2pm with a Sensory Friendly, All-Accessible Round for other-abled children. Face painting from Fun-E-Faces. The kids can hop about courtesy of Bounce About Inflatables. Take a ride on the Roaming Railroad. Grab a professional photo from HH Photography with the Easter Bunny. Enjoy a tie-died ice cream cone all while help O.C’s mission in protect animals. PARKING IS LIMITED! It is strongly recommended that you park FREE at Farmington Gardens on Route 4. https://www.facebook.com/farmingtonminiaturegolf/*******

MUSIC:

Expose’ perform FREE in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday 1t 8PM. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Back 2 the 80’s features Doug E Fresh, Whodini, Chubb Rock, Force MDs and more Friday 8pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $56-$78.50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

THEATER:

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now extended through May 14th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Life Could Be a Dream” follows the story of the Crooning Crabcakes as they try to make it big. It runs through May 6th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Jesus Christ Superstar” takes the stage at the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury now through April 23rd. Tickets $25-$52. 203-757-4676 or http://www.sevenangelstheatre.org

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” plays Hartford Stage through April 23rd. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Cirque Eloize Cirkopolis” runs through Saturday at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $25-$35. 800-200-2282 or http://www.foxwoods.com

EVENT:

Don’t miss Family Farm Fest Saturday and Sunday through April 23rd at Old Sturbridge Village. Witness the arrival of baby animals. Check out 19th Century Farming and Culinary demos. See timber framing demos and see the Laura Ingalls Wilder reenactor (Little House on the Prarie author). Sunday at 2pm, the kids can participate in an Easter Egg Hunt! www.osv.org

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

EGGS & BUNNIES:

The CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor also hosts an Egg Hunt, Bunny photos and Trolley Rides Saturday and Sunday 10AM to 4:30PM. Admission is $10. $7 for children. www.ct-trolley.org or 860-627-6540

The New England Air Museum offers a unique spin on the Easter Egg Hunt Friday 11AM to 1PM for children 1-10. Children will be divided into 2 groups: 1-5 year old and 6-10. Bring your own basket or bag and collect all 5 colors to exchange for a prize bag! Easter Bunny hops in 10:30AM – Noon and 1PM to 2:30PM. Included with admission which is $7-$12.50. www.neam.org or 860-623-3305

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield hosts it’s Annual Easter Apple Hunt on April 22nd for children ages 1-10. $6. Find the apples hidden in a hay maze, enjoy pony rides, face painting and more. www.lymanorchards.com/events.

Welcome Spring at Hungerford with their Easter Eggstravaganza! Listen to an Easter story in the gazebo, visit with our rabbits and hunt for Easter surprises. Egg hunt will be ongoing from 10:30-12:30. The number of eggs collected by each child will be limited. Bring your bag or basket to collect eggs, and receive a goody bag at the end of the hunt. After the egg hunt, come in to the museum to meet our animals, play in the bear cave, purchase a snack at the bake sale, play on the outdoor play scape and do a craft. Fee: Non-members $10 per participating child; Members are FREE. Cost includes the event and admission to the museum for the day. All ages up to 10 years old are welcome. 860-827-9064 or http://www.newbritainyouthmuseum.org