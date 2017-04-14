$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

This Weekend At The Box Office

April 14, 2017 7:00 AM By Leia

Two new movies out this week and if you’re a fan of the Fast and The Furious movies you already know that the Fate of the Furious has officially arrived! Of course there’s a new one out for the kids too if you’re looking for something fun to do you might want to take them to check out Spark with Hillary Swank and Patrick Stewart.

Of course there are plenty of great ones that still haven’t left theaters, and still time to catch Beauty and the Beast if you’ve been meaning to as most theaters are still hanging on with it! Check out this week’s newest trailers right here.

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 9 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live