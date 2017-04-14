This Weekend At The Box Office

Two new movies out this week and if you’re a fan of the Fast and The Furious movies you already know that the Fate of the Furious has officially arrived! Of course there’s a new one out for the kids too if you’re looking for something fun to do you might want to take them to check out Spark with Hillary Swank and Patrick Stewart.

Of course there are plenty of great ones that still haven’t left theaters, and still time to catch Beauty and the Beast if you’ve been meaning to as most theaters are still hanging on with it! Check out this week’s newest trailers right here.