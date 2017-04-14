$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Flashback Friday: 1981 – The Flight of the First Space Shuttle

April 14, 2017 3:11 PM By Chuck Taylor

The Space Shuttle Columbia with astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen completed the STS-1 mission, launching on April 12 and returning to Earth on April 14. It was the first time a manned reusable spacecraft had returned from orbit.

The first Coca-Cola bottling plant in China was opened.

And a minor league baseball game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, became the longest professional baseball game in history: 8 hours and 25 minutes/33 innings (although the 33rd inning was not played until June 23).

 

And these were the top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for April 18, 1981:

#5 – John Lennon – Woman

#4 – Grover Washington, Jr. f/Bill Withers – Just The Two of Us

#3 – Sheena Easton – Morning Train (9 to 5)

#2 – Blondie – Rapture

#1 – Hall & Oates – Kiss On My List

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 9 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live