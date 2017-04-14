Flashback Friday: 1981 – The Flight of the First Space Shuttle

The Space Shuttle Columbia with astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen completed the STS-1 mission, launching on April 12 and returning to Earth on April 14. It was the first time a manned reusable spacecraft had returned from orbit.

The first Coca-Cola bottling plant in China was opened.

And a minor league baseball game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, became the longest professional baseball game in history: 8 hours and 25 minutes/33 innings (although the 33rd inning was not played until June 23).

And these were the top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for April 18, 1981:

#5 – John Lennon – Woman

#4 – Grover Washington, Jr. f/Bill Withers – Just The Two of Us

#3 – Sheena Easton – Morning Train (9 to 5)

#2 – Blondie – Rapture

#1 – Hall & Oates – Kiss On My List