An Easter Bouquet Of Love Songs

It’s amazing how radio listeners who don’t necessarily live in CT drive through our area, pick up on Lite 100.5 WRCH and enjoy listening to the songs we play.

Thanks for the shout out on the PillowTalk love lines from Lauren and Jen. They are two college room mates who go to school in Boston. They were on Easter recess heading home to Long Island. Along the way they were thinking of their other roommates back at school and how much they enjoy being together and how much they miss them. They asked me to pick a Billy Joel song. Watch this! Billy plays great.

Patty from Waterbury tells me she listens to PillowTalk every single night. She has been married to Tim for 22 years. They have been together for 28 years. She also wanted to send a song to her children Conner and Mary Rose. She loves her whole family very much. They make her so very happy and she is so happy to be part of their lives. A song by Blood Sweat & Tears says it all.

It’s so difficult to be alone during any holiday or to have lost someone special with all those memories. That’s why I am so glad that we are here for those listeners. We are here as their night time companion. Linda from Bloomfield has had to deal with health issues and finds herself alone from time to time. I’m glad she reached out for a favorite song. That song is The Prayer by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

Ceil from Ludlow, MA is having to deal with this Easter Sunday without her husband of 62 years who she lost with in the last year. Josh Groban provides comfort for Ceil.

Have a very Happy Easter!