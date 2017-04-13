$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Spaghetti Donut!?

April 13, 2017 11:34 AM By Joan Dylan

First, there was the cronut. Then, there came the ramen burger. Now, we have the latest crazy food combination: the spaghetti donut, the new snack you never knew you needed.

According to the vendor “the spaghetti donut  “spaghetti pie” with a  donut.” The spaghetti donut was featured at Smorgasburg, the New York City outdoor market. The new food craze may seem a bit too out there, but based on the reviews we’ve heard, they sound delicious!

Coming in five different flavors, red sauce, zucchini, aglio e olio, carbonara, and bolognese.  Yep, spaghetti donut’s for everyone!

