Our Companions Pets of the Month & Easter Egg Hunt!

Susan Linker from Our Companions stopped by with two adorable animals and info on Saturday’s 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Farmington Miniature Gold & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington! Let’s meet them!

Lucy- My Favorite Dog!



3-year-old Lucy is a loveable mix-breed who is without doubt my favorite dog at the Sanctuary. She is funny, sweet, athletic, cuddly, intelligent, beautiful, gentle, (should I go on?) She takes a little while to get to know and be comfortable with new people but once you are in her circle of friends you have a best friend for life! She gets along great with certain dogs and may happily share her forever home with a confident, mellow companion, though she can be a bit picky about who she wants to hang out with. Lucy is obsessed with swimming (check out this video: https://videopress.com/v/96ERSw4E) and lives for dips in the pool or a cool stream on hot summer days. She also loves playing in the play yard and may benefit from having a fenced-in yard to frolic about in. She has been at the Sanctuary for far too long and deserves a home of her own. For more information about our sweet Lucy, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Honey

Honey is as sweet as she sounds! Though she takes some time to warm up to new people, she loves to give head butts and is a huge fan of attention and affection. At around 8 years of age, she is a bit of a character and is very vocal with a funny little meow! She enjoys playing with string toys, but is a mellow, laid-back girl who may live happily with another friendly feline. She would do best in an adult, cat-savvy home with a family who can understand and appreciate her quirks and nature. We know her perfect person is out there looking for a kitty just like Honey! For more information about this lovely lady, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Bring the family to the 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15th at Farmington Miniature Golf, Route 4 in Farmington! This annual Easter Egg Hunt is a benefit for Our Companions Domestic Animal Sanctuary (where my last two dogs were rescued!)

The donation is $3 per child for the hunt. Please bring your own basket.

The kids can hunt for thousands of candy filled eggs, get their faces painted with Fun-E-Faces, Bounce About: an Inflatable company is providing bouncing fun, have pictures with the Easter Bunny, take a ride on the Roaming Railroad for $3 per rider and more! Professional photos prints will be offered on the spot with the Easter Bunny at $8 courtesy of H H Photography. Visit their website at http://www.hhphotography.org NO PERSONAL PHOTOS.

Easter Egg Hunt Schedule:

11:15am -2 and under with a parent

12pm – 3 & 4 year olds with a parent

12:45pm – 5 & 6 year olds

1:15pm – 7, -9 year olds

Sensory Friendly and All-Accessible at 2pm! In this round, we will turn off the music and in fact won’t use the speakers or microphone. We are hoping the crowd will thin out from the earlier groups, and we plan on matching the “hunters” with a volunteer for a one-on-one experience. It is our thought that this will be much less stressful than the running rounds. In addition, eggs will be hidden at a height appropriate for the individual child. A Young Marine or other volunteer will talk to the family and lead them out on the course with their own personal eggs to “hunt. ” Each child will receive the same amount. We will also have non-candy eggs on hand during this round for children with allergies.

*** You are strongly encouraged to park at Farmington Gardens across & down the street!! The owner of the plaza directly across the street will have your car towed***

Pat and Phil joined Allan Mike & Mary to sample “Taco In A Bag” and some of their ice cream flavors including Salted Caramel Pretzel from the Farmington Miniature golf in Farmington and Ice Cream Parlor.