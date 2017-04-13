New PillowTalk Callers Open Their Hearts Unconditionally

A variety of PillowTalk love messages and dedications celebrate love and life.

It’s official…Cynthia in Southington is officially a teenager. Happy 13th birthday on Wednesday to Cynthia from her mom, Linda. Her mom loves her and is very proud of her. A great Billy Joel song is a nice fit. It’s also a song that we haven’t played in quite awhile.

Karen from East Windsor doesn’t sound old enough to have been married for 30 years but it’s true. She and Gary have been together that long. It hasn’t always been easy. All marriages and relationships have their ups and down. Little bit by little bit it gets better and better and that’s a pleasant thing to proudly look back on.

Diane from Newington loves her Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch with Greg Roche and had to hear a song by request that she found on Sunday. The saxophone of Althea Rene taking us all on a Sunday Cruise.

Joe called all the way from Winchendon, MA in search of someone he’s loved for a long time. We think that Sue is somewhere in the Tri-state area probably in New York. Joe wants Sue to know that he still loves her dearly. Lionel Richie with The Commodores delivers the rest of his feelings.