J.Geils found Dead In Mass. Home

John Warren Geils Jr., better known as J. Geils, the guitarist of the the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts Tuesday. He was 71. Rolling Stone has confirmed Geils’ death, though a cause of death has yet to be announced.

The J. Geils Band released a slew of albums during the Seventies and early Eighties. With Peter Wolf on vocals and a mean harmonica , They were bluesy, boozy, and arena/bar rock at it’s best! I rarely went to any house party in the 80’s in High School that didn’t blare J.Geils through the “stereo” We have lost another great too early. We will keep you up to date when we do have a cause of death confirmed.