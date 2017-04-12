$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

J.Geils found Dead In Mass. Home

April 12, 2017 12:40 PM By Joan Dylan

John Warren Geils Jr., better known as J. Geils, the guitarist of the the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts Tuesday. He was 71. Rolling Stone has confirmed Geils’ death, though a cause of death has yet to be announced.

The J. Geils Band released a slew of albums during the Seventies and early Eighties. With Peter Wolf on vocals and a mean harmonica , They were bluesy, boozy, and arena/bar rock at it’s best! I rarely went to any house party in the 80’s in High School that didn’t blare J.Geils through the “stereo” We have lost another great too early. We will keep you up to date when we do have a cause of death confirmed.

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 6 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live