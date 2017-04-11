Tell Me Something Good April 11th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

We’ve talked before about Connecticut businesses being known around the world with so many of the things we make being sold and used everywhere. That works in the other direction as well when businesses from other countries are looking to establish themselves in North America, many of them are looking at Connecticut. You can see proof of that in New Haven.

AND

Connecticut has taken traditional Easter egg hunts to a whole new level, with lots of unique ways to celebrate the weekend with the entire family!

Check out the podcast below!

Tell Me Something Good About CT