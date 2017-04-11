$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Relationship Update Points To A Promising Future

April 11, 2017 11:44 PM By Dean Richards

Amy from Bristol was walking into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks picking up her boyfriend when she called PillowTalk to surprise him with a dedication. It’s been more than six months since Amy has called us and she had some good news for us.

In case you missed it, Quentin her boyfriend is now her fiance. Find out all that has transpired by clicking on the “play arrow” below to listen to my conversation with Amy on PillowTalk. Share your story tonight beginning at 8pm. A song by Phil Collins keeps Quentin in Amy’s heart.

Listen Live