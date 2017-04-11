Parker is an attention seeking purring machine! This handsome tabby enjoys a good game of chase with either scrunchy toy balls or a feather on a stick. Parker is a happy two year old neutered male cat most content when in the company of his person. Found as a stray, he is FIV+ and has some hearing loss due to untreated ear mites while he was living outdoors. FIV+ cats can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. To learn more about our adoption process and next steps for adopting Parker, please contact Caroline at caroline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302.