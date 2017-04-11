$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Our Companions Pet of the Week – Parker!

April 11, 2017 6:10 AM By Mike Stacy

Parker is an attention seeking purring machine! This handsome tabby enjoys a good game of chase with either scrunchy toy balls or a feather on a stick. Parker is a happy two year old neutered male cat most content when in the company of his person. Found as a stray, he is FIV+ and has some hearing loss due to untreated ear mites while he was living outdoors. FIV+ cats can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. To learn more about our adoption process and next steps for adopting Parker, please contact Caroline at caroline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302.

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 5 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live