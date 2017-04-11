Detox With Apple Cider Vinegar?

Detox is the best way to cleanse our system completely. Our body collects a whole lot of toxins, thanks to junk food, water, and wait for it: alcoholic beverages! Eliminating the toxins from the body has never been so easy, a drink daily can literally make us beautiful not only from within but on the outside as well. At least that is what hundreds of people on FB group Apple Cider Vinegar claim. Here is one “ACV Tea”

Ingredients:

1 glass of water

1 Tbsp. quality ACV ( I only use Bragg Raw Organic)

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Honey to taste (or other natural sweetener like raw maple syrup or stevia)

Or take it before you eat (in water or fruit juice), add it to your meal as a dressing, or take a bath in it!

Before your meal

Try adding 2-3 teaspoons of ACV in a large glass of water or your favorite juice. It works well with tomato juice.

Be sure to dilute Apple Cider Vinegar as it is highly acidic. Don’t drink it straight or you could damage your tooth enamel. Ideally, drink the diluted ACV with a straw to protect your teeth.