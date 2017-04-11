7 Feel Good Stories You Might Have Missed

- The Giant Panda is no longer an endangered species.
- China announced plans to end the ivory trade in their country.
- The Ocean Cleanup Project plans to clean up 40% of ocean plastics this year.
- U.S. veteran homelessness has declined by 50% in the last 10 years.
- The Ice Bucket Challenge provided ALS Research enough money to identify a gene associated with the disease.
- Measles has been eradicated in North, Central, and South America.
- An Ebola vaccine was developed by Canadians with a 100% success rate.
Proving that not all news is bad news!