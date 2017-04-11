$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

7 Feel Good Stories You Might Have Missed

April 11, 2017 3:12 PM By Chuck Taylor
  1. The Giant Panda is no longer an endangered species.
  2. China announced plans to end the ivory trade in their country.
  3. The Ocean Cleanup Project plans to clean up 40% of ocean plastics this year.
  4. U.S. veteran homelessness has declined by 50% in the last 10 years.
  5. The Ice Bucket Challenge provided ALS Research enough money to identify a gene associated with the disease.
  6. Measles has been eradicated in North, Central, and South America.
  7. An Ebola vaccine was developed by Canadians with a 100% success rate.

Proving that not all news is bad news!

