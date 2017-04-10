$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Tips For Brides To Be From Mariella

April 10, 2017 5:40 PM

Mariella Creations on the Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill has been dressing brides to be and making their dreams come true for generations. I recently spoke with Mariella herself. I asked her about her bridal salon, the process of purchasing a wedding gown and some of the things a bride to be and the bridal party should be thinking about beforehand in order to make the big day a success and as stress free as possible. Click on the “play arrow” below to her my candid conversation with her. Enjoy!

