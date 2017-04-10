Tips For Brides To Be From Mariella

Mariella Creations on the Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill has been dressing brides to be and making their dreams come true for generations. I recently spoke with Mariella herself. I asked her about her bridal salon, the process of purchasing a wedding gown and some of the things a bride to be and the bridal party should be thinking about beforehand in order to make the big day a success and as stress free as possible. Click on the “play arrow” below to her my candid conversation with her. Enjoy!

Mariella's Advice For Brides