New Mariah Carey Album Expected this Year

By Annie Reuter

Mariah Carey fans anxious for new music from the singer are in luck. In preparation for her next album, the diva just signed a new partnership between her Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records, reports Variety.

Related: Mariah Carey and Remy Ma Team Up for ‘I Don’t’ Remix

Carey was signed by Epic Records chairman-CEO LA Reid in 2016. The two previously worked together on her 2005 multi-platinum-selling album The Emancipation of Mimi and will continue to collaborate despite previous reports that her label deal was in jeopardy.

“To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career,” Reid said in a statement. “Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

Carey, meanwhile, shared her enthusiasm to continue making music with people she loves.

“I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love,” she said.