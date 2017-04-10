Man Arrested For Speeding at 158 m.p.h. Has No Regrets

An Illinois man who had his $65,000 Dodge Charger Hellcat impounded, spent several hours in jail, and will face a hefty fine for traveling at 158 miles per hour, says he regrets nothing!

30-year-old Christopher Garza was simply trying to cheer up a friend. Garza said that his friend is a wounded vet that had just returned home and was going through some rough times, so he was trying to cheer him up and figured an empty road would be a safe place for a high speed run.

“Really, I was just kind of getting my buddy’s mind off of reality for a little bit,” Garza said.

Garza was booked and is currently out on bail awaiting trial, but says he has no regrets because his buddy had a great time. “I’ll deal with the consequences,” Garza said.