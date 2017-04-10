$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Man Arrested For Speeding at 158 m.p.h. Has No Regrets

April 10, 2017 3:41 PM By Chuck Taylor

An Illinois man who had his $65,000 Dodge Charger Hellcat impounded, spent several hours in jail, and will face a hefty fine for traveling at 158 miles per hour, says he regrets nothing!

30-year-old Christopher Garza was simply trying to cheer up a friend. Garza said that his friend is a wounded vet that had just returned home and was going through some rough times, so he was trying to cheer him up and figured an empty road would be a safe place for a high speed run.

“Really, I was just kind of getting my buddy’s mind off of reality for a little bit,” Garza said.

Garza was booked and is currently out on bail awaiting trial, but says he has no regrets because his buddy had a great time. “I’ll deal with the consequences,” Garza said.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 5 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live