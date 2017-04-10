A Truly Unique Way to Keep Food Fresh

A lot of us are trying to get away from using plastic, especially when it comes to our food. Here is a unique alternative to plastic wrap: Bee’s Wrap are organic cotton sheets infused with beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin. You place them over your food or container and use the warmth of your hands to create a seal. The best part? They’re washable, reusable, and compostable! They come in a bunch of different sizes for sandwiches, bowls, even half of a watermelon. I have not tried them but I will let you know if they work when I do try them out!