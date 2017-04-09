$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Warm Weather Ideas: Most Beautiful Spots In CT

April 9, 2017 3:00 PM By Leia

With the warmer weather finally making its way to us there are a lot of people eager to get outside and enjoy it. If you’re looking for a spot in your area to have a picnic or even just take a drive with the windows down, look no further.

This list covers some of the most beautiful spots to visit in Connecticut and some of them are closer to me than I thought! If you’re thinking its time to get out and enjoy nature a bit, this is something you’re going to want to check out. Click here to see the list!

