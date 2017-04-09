This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the MOVE Beyond Tour starring Julianne and Derek Hough Sunday, April 30th at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

7:40 Show Me The Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the 70’s Soul Jam coming to Foxwoods Grand Theater Friday, May 12th 8pm The 70’s Soul Jam stars the Stylistics, Heatwave, The Emotions, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Peaches & Herb and Carl Carlton… get your tickets at Foxwoods.com.

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

Also a $25 gift certificate to SMASH BURGER! Smashburger in Southington, Enfield and Manchester is Connecticut’s new way to burger restaurant, known for its fresh never frozen, beef burgers smashed on a hot grill to sear in the juices, creating an upscale quality burger packed with flavor.

AND The LEGO CITY Undercover video game – an action-packed adventure where players become super-cop, Chase McCain. The CITY is filled with car thieves to bust, vehicles to navigate, mischievous aliens to capture and hilarious movie references to discover. LEGO CITY Undercover is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Susan Linker from Our Companions PLUS Phil & Pat from Farmington Miniature Golf to talk about the 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

PLUS the Workday Payday is Back! Listen for the first cash code at 9:05AM! Click on the image for details!

It’s going to be a great week!