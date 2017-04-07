******Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy, Mary Scanlon and Joan Dylan Saturday evening 6 to 8PM for BANANA SPLITS at Lucky Lanes in Berlin! $25 per bowler includes 2 hours of bowling, prizes, shoe rental and NoRa cupcakes! The event is a fundraiser for the National MS Society CT Chapter. Then join Joan Dylan Sunday between 9 and 11AM at m.e.l.t. Fitness Studio, 40 Sandra Drive, South Windsor for a boxing fitness charity workout to support Connecticut cancer patients and their families through Connecticut Sports Foundation. Members and guests are asked to donate a minimum of $10 per class. The 60 minute m.e.l.t. boxing fitness workout is for people of all fitness levels – even with no boxing experience! To register for this event, go to http://www.meltworkout.com/boxing*******

MUSIC:

Marc Anthony performs Saturday 8pm at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $147-$227. 800-200-2282 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Freestyle Loves the 90’s stars Freedom Williams, Brenda K. Starr, Tiffany, Special Guest Joey Fatone of NSYNC and more Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $54 & $74. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Celtic Woman plays the Bushnell in Hartford tonight at 7:30PM. Tickets $47.50-$77.50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

THEATER:

“Once – The Musical” returns to CT to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday at 8pm and Saturday 2pm & 8pm. The audience can pre-order drinks to enjoy from the onstage pub while the jams out Irish standards! Tickets $60.50 -$90.50. 203-346-2000 or http://www.palacetheaterct.org

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now extended through May 14th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Stop/Time Dance Theater presents Rockin’ the Forest” at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford running till April 9th. Tickets $25-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Life Could Be a Dream” follows the story of the Crooning Crabcakes as they try to make it big. It runs through May 6th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Jesus Christ Superstar” takes the stage at the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury now through April 23rd. Tickets $25-$52. 203-757-4676 or http://www.sevenangelstheatre.org

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” plays Hartford Stage through April 23rd. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Comedian Jeff Dunham (and his Dummies!) bring laughs to XL Center in Hartford Sunday 3pm. Tickets $40-$51.50. www.xlcenter.com

EVENT:

The FINAL TWO HOME DATES OF THE YEAR for the Hartford Wolf Pack take place at XL Center in Hartford Friday at 7:15pm vs. the Thunderbirds with $1 hot dogs and $2 beers and Saturday 7pm vs. the Penguins on Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets $10 – $47. 860-762-6451 or http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Indoor Lacrosse action Friday 7pm as the New England Black Wolves face the Georgia Swarm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15-$50. www.blackwolves.com

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

The 2017 Lyon & Billard Lumber Home Show is Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm at the Durham Fairgrounds. The “Largest Free Home Show in Connecticut” takes place indoors and boasts Free Admission, Free Parking and Free Activities for the Entire Family! http://www.lyonbillard.com or 877-LUMBER3

The North Congregational Church in Woodbury will be the scene for their 19th Annual Indoor Flea Market & Craft Show on Saturday from 9 am to 2:30 pm. Multiple vendors + white elephant. 11 Main Street North (the intersection of Routes 6 and 47 at Canfield Corner). Free parking and admission. Proceeds from the event will help to support missions, programs and projects within the church. 203-263-2410

Family Easter traditions await you at St. Lucian’s Residence, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain Saturday 8AM to 1PM. Easter Butter Lambs, Pierogi, Babka, Golabki, Sauerkraut, Polish style soups and pastries to make your meal more special! 860-223-2123.

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

EGGS & BUNNIES:

The WRCH/Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt to benefit Our Companions Animal Sanctuary and Rescue is NEXT Saturday, April 15th. $3 per child donation. Bring your own basket. Egg Hunt Times: 11:15am for the 2 & under crowd. 12 for 3 & 4 year olds. 5 & 6 year olds at 12:45 and 7-9 at 1:15. The day ends at 2pm with a Sensory Friendly, All-Accessible Round for other-abled children. Face painting from Fun-E-Faces. The kids can hop about courtesy of Bounce About Inflatables. Take a ride on the Roaming Railroad. Grab a professional photo from HH Photography with the Easter Bunny. Enjoy a tie-died ice cream cone all while help O.C’s mission in protect animals. https://www.facebook.com/farmingtonminiaturegolf/

Scott’s Orchard in South Glastonbury hosts their Easter Egg Hunt with photo opps with the big Bunny himself Saturday at 2pm. Free. www.scottsorchardandnursery.com

It’s an Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs Saturday at 10AM for $10 per dog. Dogs must be on leash and up-to-date on their vaccinations. 860-652-7679 or http://www.glastonbury-ct.gov/dogpark

The CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor also hosts an Egg Hunt, Bunny photos and Trolley Rides Saturday and Sunday April 15th and 16th 10AM to 4:30PM. Admission is $10. $7 for children. www.ct-trolley.org or 860-627-6540

The New England Air Museum offers a unique spin on the Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 14th 11AM to 1PM for children 1-10. Children will be divided into 2 groups: 1-5 year old and 6-10. Bring your own basket or bag and collect all 5 colors to exchange for a prize bag! Easter Bunny hops in 10:30AM – Noon and 1PM to 2:30PM. Included with admission which is $7-$12.50. www.neam.org or 860-623-3305

Southington-Cheshire YMCA hosts an Easter Bunny Breakfast Saturday at 9AM followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. Pre-Registration is requested. 860-628-5597.

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield hosts it’s Annual Easter Apple Hunt on April 22nd for children ages 1-10. $6. Find the apples hidden in a hay maze, enjoy pony rides, face painting and more. www.lymanorchards.com/events.