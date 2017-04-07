$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Horseradish Tuna Deviled Eggs

April 7, 2017 7:40 AM By Leia

This one is SURE to get compliments at your next picnic. That warmer weather is easing its way into our area and soon it’ll be time to start thinking about Memorial Day, Fourth of July, all those summer get togethers you’re always scrambling for ideas for.

So why not try something new? Deviled eggs are always a great go to for parties, and these give a little something extra to the classic deviled egg recipe. Check it out!

HERE IS HOW YOU MAKE THEM: 

Take 6 large hard boiled eggs, slice them in half, remove the yolks and mash them with 1/2 cup deli tuna salad (or make your own tuna salad if you want to!) Mix 2tbsp Hellmann’s mayonaise into yolk mixture, and add 1tbsp prepared horseradish. Mix in 2 tbsp chopped chives and fill egg whites with the mixture. Voila! Its as easy as that!

 

