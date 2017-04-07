$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Pentatonix Release New Album and Music Video

April 7, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Pentatonix, Queen

By Abby Hassler

Today (April 7), Pentatonix simultaneously dropped their latest seven-track album PTX Vol. IV – Classics and released a brand new music video for their cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Related: Pentatonix Pulls Off 8,000 Person #MannequinChallenge

In the video, the group members, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Avi Kaplan, and Kevin Olusola, pay homage to the original version with a black background scene and iconic spotlights.

The band built up anticipation for the new album and music video on social media, writing, “Patrons! Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Something exciting is waiting for you in your inbox… #PTXVol4 #PTXBohemianRhapsody.”

PTX Vol. IV – Classics complete track listing:

  1. Bohemian Rhapsody
  2. Imagine
  3. Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy
  4. Over the Rainbow
  5. Take on Me
  6. Can’t Help Falling in Love
  7. Jolene feat. Dolly Parton

Check out the music below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 3 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live