Long Term Love Is Thriving

April 7, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

It’s good to see love and romance is alive. Many long term relationships seemed to be thriving on the PillowTalk love lines on Friday.

Twenty-three years together for Lisa and Michael in that little section of Simsbury known as Weatogue. One of Lisa’s all time favorite songs is by Barbra Streisand. She wanted to hear their song on the radio while they were together.

Seventeen years together for Sara and Michael of Tariffvile. Michael called to simply express his love for Sara after all these years with a Michael Jackson song.

Seven years for Sharon and Mike in Waterbury. Sharon wanted something romantic for the man she loves. She was also thinking about her son Brendan. We chose a song by Anita Baker.

