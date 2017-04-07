Flashback Friday: 1974 – Hank Aaron Hits #715

It was April 8, 1974 that Hank Aaron smacked his 715th home run at a game in Atlanta, passing Babe Ruth‘s 39-year-old record for most career home runs.

That week, the world’s population passed 4-billion.

And Stephen King published his first novel, Carrie.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for April 6, 1974:

#5 – Sister Janet Mead – The Lord’s Prayer

#4 – Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun

#3 – John Denver – Sunshine On My Shoulders

#2 – Elton John – Bennie And The Jets

#1 – Blue Swede – Hooked On A Feeling