Flashback Friday: 1974 – Hank Aaron Hits #715

It was April 8, 1974 that Hank Aaron smacked his 715th home run at a game in Atlanta, passing Babe Ruth‘s 39-year-old record for most career home runs.
That week, the world’s population passed 4-billion.
And Stephen King published his first novel, Carrie.
These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for April 6, 1974:
#5 – Sister Janet Mead – The Lord’s Prayer
#4 – Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun
#3 – John Denver – Sunshine On My Shoulders
#2 – Elton John – Bennie And The Jets
#1 – Blue Swede – Hooked On A Feeling