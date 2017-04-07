Biggest Fashion Trend For 2017: Back To The ’80s

According to Pinterest (my BFF) the ’80s trend isn’t about to die down. tthe trends that have gained massive pinning growth over the past year are the belle sleeve top taking over the off-the-shoulder look, an even more heated interest in flair stickers, pins and, of course, more ’80s make-up! WWD in house pin team says,

“Other big shifts were in political T shirts (no surprise there), backless shoes — and not just the mule — and multiple earrings. That goes hand-in-hand with the popularity of Eighties-style trends, such as high-tops, skinny jean and denim skirts.”

Oh no! why did I take those shoulder pads out of my jacket? said no one ever! How about you? will you bring back any 80’s trends?