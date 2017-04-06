$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Justin Timberlake to Perform at the U.S. Grand Prix

April 6, 2017 3:13 PM By Chuck Taylor

Justin Timberlake will perform in Austin, Texas during the race weekend at Formula One‘s only stop in the U.S. 

Organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix announced that the pop singer will perform on October 21st.

The Texas race got a major boost in 2016 from Taylor Swift in her only concert of the year. Bobby Epstein, president of the Circuit of the Americas, says music artists see the weekend as a global stage and Timberlake “fits right in.” Timberlake is scheduled to perform after race qualifying. The U.S. Grand Prix is the following day.

