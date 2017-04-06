April Sales

Your tax returns are signed. sealed and delivered (electronically). If you are fortunate enough to get a refund and plan on doing some shopping, here are some best buys for April

These are the six things that usually go on sale in April…

1. Sneakers. A lot of people buy them for spring, so stores and websites are fighting for your business. They also might still be trying to purge styles from last year.

2. Jackets. They start going on sale this month, so stores can make more room for lighter, summer clothes.

3. Paint and other home improvement supplies. The weather’s getting nicer, everybody gets the fever to do yard work and odd jobs. Home Depot and Lowes both have “Spring Black Friday” sales right now. Some stuff is marked down 35%.

4. Pots, pans, and other household items. Mother’s Day is coming up and wedding season is right around the corner. Stores want you to buy Mom something nice from them!

5. A tune-up for your car. It’s National Car Care Month, so a lot of deals on tune-ups, oil changes, and new tires.

6. Last-minute vacations. Yes! April is considered an off-season month, because it’s right after winter, but before summer and Easter is smack dab in the middle of it. So you chances are you may be able to get a pretty good deal on flights and hotels.

7. Attention Dog owners – the sad news is Brownstone Bakery for Dogs in Avon is closing… the Good News is everything is marked down! Save on dog beds, bowls, leashes, treats and more! https://www.facebook.com/brownstonebakeryfordogs/