$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

All About Family

April 6, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Lots of communications with family in the form of PillowTalk dedications on Thursday night.

A beautiful message from first time PillowTalk caller Brian from Guilford in memory of his grandmother, Marjorie. Marjorie was originally from West Hartford. ” We all miss you. Thank you for all of your unconditional love.”

Teri from Coventry called me on the 3rd anniversary of her grandfather’s passing. We played Over The Rainbow in memory of “Grandpa Pete” of Manchester. She said, “Thanks for watching over all of us. We miss you greatly.”

A song for Andrew of Bolton from his Aunt Seira of the same town. She loves you and looks forward to seeing you at your birthday party soon. Happy Birthday, Andrew! Have a great day. Andrew’s birthday song was one from Barry Manilow.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 3 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live