All About Family

Lots of communications with family in the form of PillowTalk dedications on Thursday night.

A beautiful message from first time PillowTalk caller Brian from Guilford in memory of his grandmother, Marjorie. Marjorie was originally from West Hartford. ” We all miss you. Thank you for all of your unconditional love.”

Teri from Coventry called me on the 3rd anniversary of her grandfather’s passing. We played Over The Rainbow in memory of “Grandpa Pete” of Manchester. She said, “Thanks for watching over all of us. We miss you greatly.”

A song for Andrew of Bolton from his Aunt Seira of the same town. She loves you and looks forward to seeing you at your birthday party soon. Happy Birthday, Andrew! Have a great day. Andrew’s birthday song was one from Barry Manilow.