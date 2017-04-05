$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

The Sweet Spot For Steps: 15,000!

April 5, 2017 11:25 AM By Joan Dylan

So, I see everyone with their fitbits and “getting their steps in per day” I have asked several friends how many steps per day they try to get and most will say between 10,000 to 12,000. Well, according to a new study published in PureWow, the magic number is 15,000…so, get to steppin’ because that’s about 3 hours of steps.

The study out of England, used Post Office workers that were delivering mail on foot and compared all their vitals to P.O. workers that were in the office all day and there was a big difference. Not surprising the mobile workers were in better health in every way. But 15,000? how do we get those in? Parking your car far away, taking stairs, walking while on phone, and the study says that even if we do not hit that number we are working towards it and will be doing more than if we didn’t focus on steps at all.

How about you? email me at jdylan@cbs.com I would love to know if you think this works to help keep you in shape.

