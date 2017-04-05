Tell Me Something Good April 4, 2017

Connecticut is known as Aerospace Alley because of all the companies that make things for airplanes and spacecraft here and our Aerospace Alley is known around the world. One of those Aerospace Alley companies was just named global supplier of the year by Rolls-Royce Aerospace!!!

AND

The winters in Connecticut are long, but more often than not, spring makes it all worthwhile. It won’t be long now until a number of places in the state see spring fully sprung in all its glory. If you love life and color, here are some spots to take it all in!

Check out the podcast below!

Tell Me Something Good About CT