His mom was a singer-songwriter. As a matter of fact, she co-wrote Heartbreak Hotel with Elvis Presley. This young man got into music as a performer and a writer too, and had one song giving him some trouble. He had the chorus and melody all written except for the opening, where he just wrote some nonsense lyrics as a placeholder until he could think up a good verse to put in their place. Well those nonsense words became one of rock and roll history’s biggest hits.

Hear the story below.

WRCH Wednesday Song Secret Hear the complete song in the video below. https://cbswrch2.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/song-secret.mp3 Read more at http://www.songfacts.com Watch the Video HERE Hear more Song Secrets HERE

The Morning Show More from The Morning Show