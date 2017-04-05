Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Carrot Fritters

I admit the first thing that caught my eye was that naughty word “fritters”. This recipe is a healthier take on the original idea, and a nice savory one too!

Simple ingredients and nothing too fancy in the prep for this one either. Something different that is sure to be a head turner at your next dinner party. You’ll probably want to print out copies of this one since someone is bound to ask how to make it! Check out the recipe!

INGREDIENTS::

1 (16oz) package Nature’s Promise organic carrots

1 (0.75 oz) package of chives

1/2 cup salted cashews

3 large eggs

1/2 cup flour

6 tbsp olive oil

DIRECTIONS::

Use the shredder attachment of a food processor or a large box grater to shred the carrots. Set the shredded carrots in a large bowl. Mince the chives and add to the bowl. Finely chop the cashews or grind in the food processor, then mix with the carrots and chives.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and flour. Fold into the shredded carrots. Season with salt and pepper. Using a 1/4 cup measuring spoon, scoop carrot mixture, form into 3 inch patties and lay patties on parchment paper.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Arrange as many patties as will fit without crowding the pan. Sear for 3 minutes on one side, flip, and cook for an additional 3 minutes until golden brown. Set aside on a plate lined with paper towels and tented with foil. Repeat with remaining fritters.